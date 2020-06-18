The CDMX guidelines for any company in the new normality were published in the official capital Gazette

These requirements are expected to strike a balance between the health of families and their economic well-being.

The plan is called « Guidelines to implement the Gradual Plan towards the new normality in Mexico City »

As the country’s capital (CDMX), and indeed Mexico in general, return to the streets, the priority of almost any company in the economy is to return to its ordinary activities. Of course, this goal will not be easy for any business. And is that the pandemic has not yet come to an end, even when the new normal has already begun. In this sense, a series of requirements have been designed that all companies must meet in order to return.

According to El Heraldo de México, the capital authorities established a series of specific measures, which must be followed as long as there is no vaccine or medication. No company may return to work if it does not abide by these indications. These include the mouth mask in public transport and crowded places, as well as the use of antibacterial gel. Besides, it is necessary to maintain a healthy distance, constant disinfection of surfaces, etc.

But most importantly, any company with more than 30 employees must also test COVID-19 for at least five percent of its staff. It should be noted that the cost of these diagnoses must be paid directly by the employers or the company itself, and cannot be passed on to employees. It is also possible that group tests are carried out on a maximum of 20 people, with a special detection system.

One more requirement for any capital company

It should be noted that this is just one of many measures put in by both authorities and the companies themselves to protect their collaborators. For example, the Amazon company will begin to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to find out if the personnel are keeping a healthy distance inside their warehouses. The tourism industry is considering creating mandatory operating certifications. And at Costco, you can no longer enter without a mask.

Related Notes

This new requirement of the CDMX authorities will only contribute to increase the tension that already exists over capital companies. In itself, every brand is in the midst of a frantic process to adapt its business model to the new normal. Now, the company must also worry about establishing massive tests for its personnel, with all that this implies in costs and time. It is certainly making the future picture more complicated.

But it is a necessary measure. Unfortunately, more than one company is too focused on its earnings, and sometimes the weight of its employees loses focus. Making a requirement for companies to do mass testing forces companies to take care of their public. And, at the same time, it gives a little more certainty to the process of reincorporation of activities. It is true that it would be preferred if it were optional, but it is the only way to protect the population.

Other elements that brands must watch

A good return to the new normal does not only mean making sure that the company does not have undiagnosed cases of COVID-19. Each company must also consider the activities that consumers will want to carry out in this new scenario. At the same time, it is beneficial to review the operating hours of other agents, in the hope of generating synergies. It also doesn’t hurt to watch what other leading industry chains are doing.

Also, it is convenient for any company to follow the recommendations of some agents who are analyzing the best way to deal with the new normal. According to Forbes, it is essential to identify new business opportunities that may arise. AdNews, for its part, believes that the key is to bet on technology and its omnichannel experiences. And in Biz Comunity data, we must never forget the importance of internal and external communication.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299