On Monday, August 10, the preschool, primary and secondary levels would return to the classrooms. Meanwhile, on September 21 the upper middle and upper levels would do the same.

In order to guarantee the safety, health and hygiene of students and teachers The return to school will be only when the traffic light for Covid-19 is green, he announced Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Secretary of Public Education.

During the morning conference, he said that the protocol for returning to the classroom will be pedagogically careful since it will not cultivate fear of the other.

“We want to sow an attitude of consideration towards the other person, that is, We will base an education based on “I take care of the other”“He expressed.

The head of the SEP specified that the school calendar they are proposing, as long as conditions allow, establish a reference date Monday August 10 so that the preschool, primary and secondary levels are back in schools.

They will begin with a remedial leveling course, which will allow a diagnostic evaluation to personally detect the level of achievement and lag in the learning of girls and boys. This will last three weeks and attendance will be alternated.

Meanwhile, on Monday, August 3, young people attending the upper secondary level will begin a four-week remedial course to start the school year, on September 21, together with higher education students.

Moctezuma Barragán indicated that they will eliminate placement tests in secondary school, while for high school four dates will be established for admission: August 8 and 9 and August 15 and 16.

Based on the guidelines on education on the road to the ‘new normal’ will also be added nine interventions that ensure the well-being of the school community:

1- Activation of participatory school health committees

2- Guarantee access to soap, water and gel

3- Care of teachers and teachers in risk groups

4- Mandatory use of face masks or scarves

5- Healthy distance in entrances and exits, in breaks that will be staggered and in fixed places of students and alternate attendance according to the last name

6- Maximize the use of open spaces

7- Suspension of any type of ceremonies or meetings

8- Early detection with a single patient at school would be closed again

9- Socio-emotional support for students and teachers