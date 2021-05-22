To reactivate its activity, California will give away trips to Disney and great prizes

After a year in which many vacation dreams were cut short, it’s time to make plans again and enjoy everything we missed throughout a year in which Covid-19 kept us in our homes to protect us from the pandemic.

And to make up for lost time, the state of California is already preparing to receive its customary tourists who visit it year after year to enjoy its countless attractions.

For that reason California wants to give unique trips and experiences to tourists who visit it on the next vacation. Through Visit California, they will be giving away exclusive experiences with free trips to places like Disneyland, weddings in Napa Valley, free stays at luxury hotels and other surprises.

The gifts are part of the Dreaming on in California program, which seeks to motivate Americans to visit the state and be part of the rehabilitation of the economic sectors most affected by the pandemic.

To participate and win the awards, California invites all interested to share stories of celebrations, holidays, and events that were missed during lockdown and how it affected their lives.

To make them more attractive, the contestants can use various resources such as photographs, videos or elements that make them more interesting for the jury that will be in charge of choosing the winners.

The call will be open until May 24 and it is very important that Those interested in participating have availability to travel from June 21 to 24, which are the dates on which the dream experiences prepared by Dreaming On in California will take place.

Participants are also required to be residents of the United States and over the age of 18.

Awards:

Curtis Stone will offer free service to 15 couples of travelers that they could not celebrate some important date throughout this year.

Carneros Resort and Spa will host 10 simple weddings or vow renewals with at least 20 guests per ceremony.

California to grant three families of four a package to visit Disneyland with two nights at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Tours of California, hotel accommodations in the Marriott International chain and many other prizes will also be given away.

To participate, you must go to visitcalifornia.com/dreamingon.

With information from ViveUsa

