To publicize its business strategy, Moody’s presents the Moody’s Moments video series

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announces the launch of Moody’s Moments, a new video series for Moody’s shareholders and other stakeholders that provides insights from Moody’s leaders on the company’s evolution as a global performance appraisal company. Integrated risks.

The Moody’s Moments video series is an initiative of the Moody’s Investor Relations team, and is available on the brand new Moody’s Investor Relations site. The series will feature diverse leaders from across the company.

The opening video features Rob Fauber, Chairman and CEO of Moody’s, who exposes the key components and drivers of Moody’s strategy, as well as strategic focus areas and other key issues for investors. Mr. Fauber also discusses his strategic priorities as CEO, along with lessons learned during the pandemic.

To view Moody’s Moments, visit https://ir.moodys.com/moodysmoments/.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytics solutions, and insights help business leaders identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the doors to shared progress. Moody’s, with more than 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, combines international presence with local expertise and more than a century of history in the financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

