Of the 800,000 private companies of different sizes that exist in the country, it is estimated that less than half are operating. After the decree that suspended layoffs for 60 days and established the need for a prior agreement to lower wages the private sector began one-on-one negotiations with its union delegations in search of new salary agreements.

The companies with the greatest weight in the labor market, which today have their blinds low, are beginning to negotiate with the unions a salary cut to, they say, be able to keep jobs in the midst of the pandemic.

A few days ago, Infobae published that Aluar talks had begun with the Unión Obrera Metalúrgica (UOM) to negotiate a new wage agreement. Now it is the turn of another company of weight in the metallurgical world: Acindar.

The company that is part of The multinational ArcelorMittal entered into talks with the delegation of the UOM of Villa Constitución for a new salary agreement that includes a 35% reduction in the wages of the plant workers.

“The UOM is being offered an agreement where 65% of the net salary is paid as an alternative to mitigate the impact of the crisis and to preserve the sources of employment in our plants,” he explained. Facundo Velasco, Communication and Public Affairs Manager at ArcelorMittal Acindar. “From day 1 of quarantine, we have all the plants stopped and the machines turned off. Current billing is zero and a suspension agreement is proposed to best deal with the emergency ”, added.

Negotiations are not closed and the agreement offered implies that the employee who is not inside the plant producing because he is within the framework of these suspensions, will collect 65% of his salary. “This can allow us to keep people within the company, without more serious measures,” they added from the multinational.

From the UOM assured Infobae that “each regional” negotiates these situations according to its own possibilities. And in the case of the negotiation with Acindar, the axis seems to be set in the percentage of the salary and not in the measure that the company seeks.

At least that’s what the union secretary of the UOM regional suggested., Pablo Gonzalez. In an interview on local radio, he said that a suspension agreement “is the best that Acindar workers can access today.”

In conversations with Infobae, González explained that the internal commission had already been negotiating suspensions for 3 months with 85% of salary and the rest of the year with 75% and that the pandemic precipitated everything.. “We started with the fact that they offered us 65% and today we are at 75% with all the additional services of the company and that in the suspension agreement the contracted personnel are maintained.”

Negotiations could be closed in the coming days, meanwhile the plant is still paralyzed and the company is expecting whether or not it will be one of the sectors that will begin to be more flexible regarding quarantine and the impossibility of attending the places of job.

“When the coronavirus process began we began to develop a contingency plan. And when the government ordered quarantine, we moved a little further in the program. Our Aluar plant in Puerto Madryn cannot be stopped in its entirety because it is destroyed, so we cut production by 50% and with that the attendance of the staff at the plant by more than 50% because there is a group that does home working ”, he explained to Infobae Javier Madanes Quintanilla, President of Aluar.

In this context, with the plant operating for half and less than half of the personnel attending, The company and the union began a negotiation process to try to resolve one of the most critical points in the relationship: wages.