The new season of professional baseball in South Korea kicked off on Tuesday, with the impact of the bat and the sound of the ball being caught by the glove of a catcher echoing in stadiums without an audience.

After weeks of patient waiting for the coronavirus pandemic, the umpires wore face masks and the cheerleaders danced in front of rows of empty seats.

Faces could be seen in the big ones in at least one stadium, but they were photos of people. Fans will not be allowed to enter the stadiums – for now.

Instead, the voices of the players could be heard with absolute clarity from the caves.

It was a relief for fans who watched from home in a country that is slowly trying to return to normal pre-COVID-19 due to a drop in cases.

The country’s professional soccer league will start on Friday, also without spectators in the stadiums.

As one of the world’s first professional sports competitions to return to action amid the pandemic, the South Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) implemented several preventative measures to create a safe environment for playing.

Players and coaches will undergo temperature tests before entering the stadiums, while umpires as well as first and third base coaches will have to wear chinstraps throughout the game. Players are prohibited from signing autographs and slapping their partners without gloves.

In addition, chewing tobacco was prohibited to prevent spitting, and they will have to use latex masks and gloves in training centers.

Fans will not be allowed to go to matches until KBO is convinced that the risk of infection has been minimized. In the event that any member of a team tests positive for a coronavirus at any time during the season, the league will be suspended for at least three weeks.

“I feel good,” said Cho Ki-hyun, a 65-year-old SK Wyverns fan who shared a mattress with three other people outside the stadium in Incheon to watch the game against Daejeon’s Hanwha Eagles on a tablet. “I’m just excited to hear the sound of the baseball game from outside.”

The team tried to create a festive atmosphere in the empty stadium.

In a match in the capital, the LG Twins beat their city rival and reigning champions Doosan Bears 8-2 at Jamsil Stadium, where the seats behind the outfield were adorned with pennants bearing the Twins motto.

Twins outfielder Kim Hyun-soo, who spent time with the Baltimore Orioles in the United States, hit the season’s first homer of the season in the third inning, a two-run homer by Dominican Bears starter Raul Alcantara. As he walked the bases, Kim extended his hands to third base coach Kim Jea-gul, who raised his arm but avoided contact.

“The players just wanted to come back and were excited to do so,” said Kim Hyun-soo.

The Wyverns simulated a local hobby in Incheon by covering the seats with rows of pennants with the faces of fans using the team’s hoods with masks. Still they lost 3-0 to the Eagles, who won their first opening game in 11 years. Former Warwick Saupold of the Detroit Tigers allowed two hits by completing a shutout.

In Daegu, which was the city hardest hit by the virus, the Samsung Lions used their huge scoreboard to broadcast messages from players, celebrities, and fans thanking doctors and medical staff battling the coronavirus that saturated hospitals in late February. and March before declining in the most recent weeks. The Lions lost to Changwon’s NC Dinos 4-0 in a duel that was broadcast on ESPN.

“It would have been better if they were with us but I’m glad we could give the fans who saw us on television something good,” said Dinos outfielder Na Sung-bum, who batted 3-2.

Considered one of the KBO’s best players, Na is a client of American super agent Scott Boras. The 30-year-old baseball player wants to go to the big leagues.

Likewise, the Seoul Kiwoom Heroes defeated the Kia Tigers 11-2 in Gwangju, whose manager Matt Williams – a former San Francisco Giants player, suffered his first loss while leading in the KBO.

South Korea reported only three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest one-day increase since the outbreak began in late February. Experts acknowledge that this downward trend is due to tight border controls and an active effort to test, isolate positive cases, and track contact using medical, banking, migration, and geographic location data provided by police and companies. telecommunications.

Authorities have begun to relax measures of social distancing and could reopen schools, with secondary classes starting May 13.

Unless the virus causes a suspension, the league will play its 144-game regular season on schedule, but it won’t play the all-star game and reduced the first-round series of the postseason: rather than going to win. three out of five will now win two out of three.