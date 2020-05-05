The president of the National Union of the Auto Parts Industry (Sindipeças), Dan Iochpe, believes that the exchange rate shock may be an incentive in the first moment for nationalization, but ponders that, “to have an effective movement it will be necessary to have competitiveness along the time, which involves the hard work of reducing the local systemic cost, the so-called Brazil cost. “

Besaliel Botelho, president of Bosch, assesses that the discussion will also involve which components are worth keeping in production. “There will be a strong global supply with the general fall in sales and this will increase the pressure on costs and the competitiveness mechanism will be different.” He believes that, after the pandemic has passed, “more protectionism is expected than there has been so far.”

For Botelho, the surge in the dollar makes local production attractive, but with the current crisis, which should make vehicle production take two to three years to return to 2019 levels, “it is difficult to think of new investments because companies are out of cash “.

Nationalization comes up against old problems like lack of credit, high interest rates, high tax burden and bureaucracy. “Brazil is able to be an industrial power, but it lacks strategy”, says José Velloso, president of the Brazilian Association of the Machinery Industry (Abimaq). He mentions that some products related to agribusiness and mining could be made locally, such as fertilizers. “We have everything in Brazil. Why do we import?” The answer is that the cost of importing is less than producing here. “The result is that today we no longer manufacture machines for this sector.”

Thickener. Also in the fight against covid-19, Basf started last week the production, in São Paulo, of a thickener for alcohol gel. Called Luviset®360, the product was imported from the German headquarters.

Brazilian Basf used Luviset in raw material supplied to manufacturers of personal care products, such as hair gel. “With the scarcity of alcohol gel due to the lack of thickeners, we joined forces, involved people from different responsibilities, areas and countries of the company and managed in record time to transfer the production technology of a thickener from Germany to Brazil”, informs Tatiana Kalman, Basf vice president for South America.

According to her, “hundreds of tons” of thickener will be produced at the Guaratinguetá (SP) plant. If there is a demand for post-coronavirus, the company says it will maintain local production.

Braile, from São José do Rio Preto (SP) developed an oxygenator that works like an artificial lung. The equipment is connected to the patient in a serious situation, when the respirator does not meet their needs, and oxygenates the blood to the lung. The company will make 100 units by mid-May.

Oxygenators existing outside Brazil can only be used for six to eight hours, practically during cardiac surgery. The national can be used for 30 days, says Patrícia Braile, president of the company specializing in cardiovascular surgery equipment. Braile invested R $ 2.3 million to develop the oxygenator, and half was paid for by the Brazilian Industrial Research and Innovation Company (Embrapii) / Eldorado Institute./ C.S. and R.P.

