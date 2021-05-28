To Mike Tyson, “You can’t judge the book by its cover alone”

Mike Tyson was known to be a fierce, intimidating and unfriendly individual, but he also had his sensitive and empathetic side that many failed to see. Let’s not forget that he came from a dysfunctional family in an environment where drugs and abuse were the order of the day, deep down he was a child who lacked father figures to guide him.

But on a trip to Mexico, Tyson, bored of being in his hotel room, decided to go for a walk alone down the street. He spotted a group of children selling chewing gum in the distance, looked at them, and invited them all to a candy store to buy whatever they wanted. It was incredible to see him surrounded by children between 10 and 13 years old giving a happy afternoon to the children.

It was also common to see him enjoy the company of pigeons, creatures that according to him, gave him peace and made him feel good, an example that many times things are not as they seem and as a saying goes: you cannot judge the book just for its cover.