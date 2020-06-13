Microsoft announced these improvements to its video calls through its official blog.

According to the company, following the pandemic it has enjoyed an increase in the number of users within Teams

For this reason, the company has multiplied the number of functions available to customers and free profiles.

Among the many industries that exploded during the pandemic, video calls stand out. Before the health crisis and the Great Running of the Bulls it caused, they were a useful personal and professional tool. But they were nowhere near the popular platform for remote socialization and productivity that they are now. Of course, this implies that companies in the sector have put a lot of effort in perfecting their respective software, even copying it to the leaders.

The above is relevant for the news released by .. Microsoft has apparently just released an enhancement to its remote communication and work platform, Teams, that enhances its video calling system. Now people can choose the image they want to make it work in the background when they open the camera. The feature, which Zoom-style brand users have long had available, can be used in scheduled meetings.

Microsoft Teams already allowed its users to place background images to cover the rest of the room during video calls. However, people could only choose from a limited library of resources provided by the same brand. A blur effect can also be used. According to the company, neither the new function nor blur is highly recommended if the intention of this action is to hide sensitive information or images.

An intense battle for video calls

Precisely because of the sudden growth in demand for this type of program, there have been several new features and updates from the main market providers. For example, Instagram a couple of weeks ago announced the possibility of making video calls from its platform. Heineken-style brands have added these platforms to their ads. Unfortunately, there has also been an increase in security and privacy fears.

It is almost obvious that the new Microsoft Teams feature will be well received by its user base. Again, it is one of the most popular in other video calling software. But precisely this last fact is the problem. The platform is not really innovating in the market. For now, it appears his strategy is to try to catch up with all the other leading companies in the industry. To succeed, you must immediately change your strategy.

It is not enough that video call companies that want to strengthen themselves in this market only copy their functions to leaders. Now consumers are going to want to search for brands that not only have their favorite characteristics, but come up with new and useful ideas. Microsoft Teams and its rivals can’t help but incorporate popular elements from other companies, right. But they also have to bring their own contributions to the table.

Serving the needs of the public

As already mentioned, the popularization of video calls responds directly to the enormous utility they have had during this period of almost obligatory remote work. Brands like Bimbo have managed to transfer their work dynamics to this digital channel, without losing the charm of physical coexistence. Companies like Office Depot are taking this opportunity to reinforce their omnichannel projects. Even Tesla is adding them to its offering.

In this regard, it is important that video calls accommodate the business needs and opportunities of remote working life. According to Unify, more emphasis has to be placed on the security part. LifeSize believes that they should also help people to have a better balance between their personal and professional lives. For his part, Verbit says he must show brands that they can indeed save time and money in the long run.

