Pere Estupinyà is already a regular at Xataka Science. Here we have reviewed his The Brain Robber or S = EX2: The Science of Sex. As we could not do otherwise, now it is up to his latest novelty: To live science: The passions that knowledge awakens.

A book that, once again, inspires the reader with extraordinary stories about science that allow, through the hook of curiosity, catch the largest pieces of knowledge.

In search of knowledge

Life is far from being, in fact, very complicated. Just let us go by negative feedback system– Once a target value is determined, discrepancies to that value force the state to change until the discrepancy is reduced.

To live science: The passions awakened by knowledge (Science and Technology)

For example: I don’t want to be hungry … I’m hungry … like. It is such a basic system that all animals and plants are governed by it. And also thermostats or heat-guided missiles.

But once we have satiated hunger, and all the other things that are in the lower strata of Maslow’s pyramid, then our objective values ​​tend towards more difficult matters to define. At the top of the pyramid is self-actualization. One of the props of this self-realization could be knowledge. But what is knowledge? What knowledge is more important than others?

For Pere, science is undoubtedly one of the most important. And he always tries to transmit that idea with passion and dedication. To live science is not the exception. Something like an expanded translation of his science section in the radio program A vivir que son dos días, by Cadena SER, Pere reveals to us in the first pages of the book what his criteria are when deciding to invest his time in a new scientific dissemination project.

He sums it up under the acronym DRUI: Fun, Profitable, Useful and Interesting:

For example: if they invite me to give a conference in the north of Chile for which they do not pay but organize very cool outings to the Atacama desert and on top of that I agree with other speakers that I want to meet, I accept the D for fun.

And that is, in conclusion, what we can find in this book, as you can hear in this fragment that we have read:

All your criteria gathered in different chapters. Fun, profitable, useful and interesting stories, because in the book all kinds of experts in neuroscience, astrophysics, biology, paleontology, psychology, sociology, philosophy, technology, environment and human health are interviewed and consulted:

Grouped according to the emotions they arouse, we will walk through hope before the small miracles of medicine; introspection when exploring the human psyche; fun with the most crazy and entertaining topics; curiosity in revealing the most distant and invisible worlds; outrage at the resistance to take advantage of scientific knowledge; concern about the climate crisis and the deterioration of the planet; inspiration to improve social aspects thanks to scientific discoveries; the astonishment to see that reality gets closer to fiction every day; and responsibility, because the future does not depend on technology but on us humans.

In short, we have here a book-shaped artifact that we can consider DRUI, with all the letters. The furthest from what Ray Bradbury described in Fahrenheit 451:

Let people enter contests where you have to remember the words of the most popular songs, or the names of the state capitals, or how much corn Iowa harvested last year. Fill them with fireproof news. They will feel that the information is drowning them, but they will think they are intelligent. […] Don’t give them slippery subjects, like philosophy or psychology, that melancholic men engender.

Naturally, Pere’s book has also inspired us to write the odd entry in Xataka Ciencia, as Science has immovable foundations and are the closest thing to the truth without any burden of opinion or subjectivism.