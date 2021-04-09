“to live in the Playboy mansion you had to sleep with its owner”

However, Holly does not keep the same memory of her passage through the mansion, in which only one room could be obtained, according to her version of events, before passing through Hefner’s bed. “I’m not trying to embarrass anyone or anything like that, but no girl was ever asked to move there unless she had slept with him,” she stated on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Holly Madison, one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. (Randy Shropshire / © GettyImages 517385864)

In his case, he remembers perfectly what went through his head after the first time he had sex with the then octogenarian businessman: “I thought: ‘Okay, I have. I have exceeded my own limits”, and no I was comfortable with it. “

However, the former Playboy bunny decided to make the most of the situation she was in, even if it was at the cost of silencing her own emotions.