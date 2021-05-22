To Liga MX? Jürgen Klopp would be destined for Mexico after leaving Liverpool FC

Football

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool’s Premier League coach, said that once his contract with the English team ends, he would like to take a year off to rest and spend more time with his family.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Klopp jokingly stated that he would love to travel to Mexico to take a vacation after finishing his time at Liverpool, and of course go to Germany.

“I’m going to take a year off … I’m going to travel. I want to go to Mexico for a few weeks. And I will certainly spend time in Germany,” he said.

“After that, maybe I’ll take over a club or a national team … Or maybe I’ll do nothing. I will definitely do what I want to do. In five years, the world may have become a very different place.” added.

In addition, Klopp made it clear that he does not want to train being a very old person, since the world changes very quickly in a very short time and personally he does not see himself on the benches directing beyond 70 years.

“It is not an option for me. I hope I am alive and well when I am 73 years old. It would be an achievement. But no, I will no longer be working as a coach,” he said.

