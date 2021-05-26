“To leave the chair and the games …”, Agüero received his first criticism without arriving in Barcelona

It is a matter of days, perhaps hours, for Sergio Aguero officially become a new player in the FC Barcelona. Even Pep Guardiola revealed it at the Argentine’s farewell to Manchester and now Gustavo Poyet left him a key message for his future in Spain.

Poyet, a former Uruguayan soccer player with experience in Real Zaragoza, Chelsea FC and Tottenham, was questioned at Esports COPE about the possibility of seeing ‘Kun’ alongside Messi and his response was categorical.

“If he stops sitting in the chair to play the little game, he could be a good signing. Lately I have seen more photos of him in the ergonomic chair in front of the computer than playing soccer and that worries me. I wish him the best in the world, but a player sitting for a long time hurts his back, no matter how ergonomic that chair is, ”said the Uruguayan.

He is concerned that he is connected to Twitch for so long, as that may affect his performance when he arrives at FC Barcelona.

“If he gets angry I’m sorry, but I’m trying to help him because he’s an incredible player and the personal connection he has with Messi can do him a lot of good,” added the one who was also coach of Brighton, Sundeland, Real Betis, AEK Athenas, among others.

At the moment, Agüero has already said goodbye to Manchester City and will now focus on the Argentine National Team. He will play World Cup Qualifiers and the America’s Cup, which is why he will leave the broadcasts on Twitch for a long time.

Poyet feels that Suárez reached the ideal team for his game

He also took the opportunity to talk about his fellow countryman, the ‘Pistolero’ Suárez. He was recently crowned champion of the Spanish La Liga.

“Atlético de Madrid needed a player like Suárez, he lacked that point of view, a player who always wants to be present to do what the team needs,” he declared.

Then he said that ‘Lucho’ was inspired after feeling that his pride in Barcelona touched him: “If you could give Luis Suárez a bonus, it was that way of leaving Barça and also going to a team like Atlético. They found Luis Suárez with an internal anger to show that he was still in force. Cholo said it and we all knew it, “he closed.

