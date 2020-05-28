Robinho’s return to Santos has been discussed by the club’s board since the beginning of the year. The dome of Santos has already admitted the desire and is talking to the player’s manager, Marisa Alija, who, in turn, does not rule out the possibility of the fourth passage of the “Rei das Pedaladas” to the team that revealed it.

Dorival Júnior, currently a coach at Athlético-PR, and Marcelo Fernandes, who is now a technical assistant to the under-23 team at Corinthians, were Robson’s coaches in the player’s last two passes at Peixe (2010 and 2014/15) and, with exclusivity to THROW!, evaluated the athlete’s possible return to the club.

– He is a player that I consider to be one of those different ones that world football has produced and produced. There is still a lot to happen in his career and he would be a very useful player for Santos. If it happened I would be very happy and satisfied to see Robinho returning to his home – said Dorival.

– Locker room is a thousand and I think that on the pitch he will help a lot, because besides being a great player he is a great leader on the pitch – added Marcelo Fernandes.

The coach of Santos’ São Paulo title in 2015, Robinho’s last with the Peixe shirt, went further and pointed out that the attacker’s return will be good for everyone, from the fans to the board.

– His arrival, if he comes, will help a lot not only the coach, but also the whole direction, because the fans will turn, the atmosphere will return, from those things that Robinho can bring to Santos. I think it’s important for a team the size of Santos to have an idol back, like Robinho. If that happens, I will be very happy – concluded Marcelo.Relationship between Robinho and the coaches at Santos

In 2010, when he returned to Santos, after five years in Europe, with star status, Robinho was trained by Dorival Júnior in a team that enchanted Brazil. The coach gave the striker the captain’s armband, which was responsible for lifting the cups of the Paulista Championship and the Copa do Brasil that year. After six months, the eternal Menino da Vila returned to the Old Continent to play for Milan.

In 2014, when Robinho arrived for his third spell at Alvinegro Praiano, the Santos coach was Oswaldo de Oliveira, who that same year was replaced by Enderson Moreira. Enderson started the following season, but shortly thereafter, he stepped down. The then interim Marcelo Fernandes took over the team, won the squad, led by Robinho, and together they were state champions in 2015. In the same year, the poor results in the Brasileirão made the board replace Fernandes as an interim, hiring Dorival for his second passage. Robinho left the club in the second half of that year, to Guangzhou Evergrande-CHN.

