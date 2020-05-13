This Wednesday (13th), “De Casa Com LANCE!” received an illustrious guest from the internet. It is the digital influencer Carter Batista, owner of the profile “That Day Was Crazy”, which is successful on social networks due to the humorous tone that addresses football, but without leaving off talking about other subjects such as politics and literature. Carter addressed the controversy recent between Raí, Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande, which started when the football director of São Paulo criticized the government of Jair Bolsonaro and was rebuked by Sportv’s commentator, who said that football and politics do not mix. Later, Caio and Casagrande ended up arguing in “Bem, Amigos!” on the subject and generated a strange mood. According to the digital influencer, there is no ‘apolitical’, giving reason to the former Corinthians player in the discussion.

– Regarding Caio Ribeiro, he is one of the most charismatic and kind characters in football. Caio is a sensational figure. But on that point I don’t agree with him and I’m more in line with Casagrande. We live in a society that is political. We will refer to Aristotle’s phrase: “Man is a political animal”. It is not something you have to leave. There is no ‘apolitical’. Even in families, there is a political aura. We still need to improve as a society in terms of education and political awareness. We need to mature at that point – he said.

Carter also spoke about the demand that many players receive from fans for a greater position on political issues in the country, citing a famous episode about Michael Jordan, which was sent in the series “The Last Dance”, where he refuses to take a public stand against a racist politician.

– When that happens, the football player will be impacted. Few players are concerned with politics and are only concerned with playing ball. Now on the agenda is ‘The Last Dance’, from Netflix. Michael Jordan did not support a black candidate against a candidate who was considered racist, and he was charged for that. Here in Brazil we have the example of Pelé who did not provide support to blacks in the racial dispute. Idols the size of Pele and Michael Jordan have this deficiency. On the other hand, we have examples of Socrates and Muhamed Ali, who supported these campaigns and did not scratch their images – he recalled.

Finally, Carter says he agreed with Casagrande’s reasoning on the matter, that players need to express their opinion, citing examples of athletes who have expressed public support for President Jair Bolsonaro.

– I agree with Casagrande and I think the soccer player should try to express his opinion. In the last presidential campaign, when Jair Bolsonaro was elected, several players expressed support for him. And there are others who manifest to this day, such as Marcos, Ronaldinho, Felipe Melo, Rivaldo … They are idols who express support to the president until today – he added.

