Returning to Santos, after a year on loan to Chapecoense, in 2019, striker Arthur Gomes is one of Peixe’s top scorers until the football parade, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, with two goals, along with Eduardo Sasha and Raniel. Of the trio, shirt 23 is the least in the field this year, with 313 minutes, compared to Sasha’s 788 and Raniel’s 418.

Arthur Gomes scored the only Santos goal in the 2-1 defeat against São Paulo (Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC)

Photo: Lance!

With exclusivity THROW!, the athlete attributed his beginning of the season for Alvinegro Praiano to the maturity acquired last year, in Santa Catarina, and, therefore, sees Chape as an important episode in his professional career.

– I have matured a lot, both on the pitch and mentally, which is the main thing. Whenever I have opportunities, I try to grab with all my strength and have a good head to be able to enjoy it – he said.

– Every athlete has to be mentally prepared, not just physically, so I believe he was prepared and that is the result of a maturation I had last year, at Chapecoense – he added. And Arthur Gomes’ concern with mental health has been fundamental in this quarantine period. The player has maintained his physical conditioning, with training at home, following the primer left by the Santos Physical Department, but he believes that having his head prepared has a fundamental role so that he can keep the pace in the return of football, still without prediction to happen.

– It does not cause me fear, because I have been preparing myself hard, not only in training, but mentally as well, I have excellent professionals around me. So, I see myself prepared and I’m focused since the beginning of the year and it’s not because, unfortunately, this break in football happened that I let my focus change – he said to L!.

In Santos professionals since 2016, Arthur Gomes has 67 games and 13 goals with the Santos shirt. This year, he was guaranteed in the squad by Jesualdo Ferreira, who used it on eight occasions, three as a starter. He scored Peixe’s last goal before the stoppage of football, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, on March 14 at Morumbi stadium, in the 2-1 comeback defeat against São Paulo.

See too:

Argentine negotiation with Barça should trigger attack from other clubs in Europe