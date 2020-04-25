Player has performed this training since 2018, but admits he misses the field activities

Even obeying the training requirements during the stoppage of Brazilian football, during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, goalkeepers are the ones who have suffered the most during this period. Holder of the Santos goal, Éverson has sought to circumvent the space limitations to maintain the reflex.

The goalkeeper from Santos has improvised an activity with tennis balls in the futsal court of his condominium so as not to “rust” during the period of suspension of professional commitments.

– I’m working with a personal and we have used some tennis balls hitting the wall in a very short distance, so that I can work on the reflex. This has helped me a lot not only last year, but since my 2018 season, for Ceará – he said in an interview with Rádio Globo, this Friday. Even with the solution, the number 22 admits that he misses the training at CT Rei Skin.

– It’s totally different, you don’t have your own goalkeeper coach, Arzul, to kick the balls, you don’t have that job of falling, so you end up losing. I have been training in a box in my condo, but it is not even close to the work we do in the field, on a daily basis, but we improvise as best we can, so that we can get through this pandemic as quickly possible and be able to work on the lawns – he said.

Peixe’s last training session was on March 16, and from there the athletes stayed at their homes as determined by the board, which fulfilled the state’s social distancing order. Beginning in April, the athletes won a vacation, which will end on the 30th. The resumption of activities at the Santos Training Center is scheduled for May 4th, nine days from now.

