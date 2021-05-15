To jail pro-Trump youth leader for pretending he was a lawyer in New York and swindling $ 46,000



Trump supporters, summer 2020.

Photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty Images

Shocker. 🙄https: //t.co/BLJkUUoenw – Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 11, 2021

John Lambert, co-founder of “Students for Trump”,a group of young people whose mission was to re-elect Donald Trump for president in 2020, He has been sentenced to 13 months in prison plus 3 years of probation for impersonating a lawyer and defrauding consumers and businesses out of $ 46,000.

According to him Department of Justice (DOJ), Lambert, 25, called himself “Eric Pope” and pretended to be a New York-based attorney at a law firm called “Pope and Dunn.”

Authorities said he created a fake portal, where stated that he was a graduate of New York University (NYU) School of Law and had 15 years of work experience in corporate law and patents. This would imply having graduated as a child.

Between 2016 and 2018, Lambert reportedly raised more than $ 46,000 from that scheme, aimed at people seeking legal advice.

“Through this experience, Eric has spread through many states, countries, and different fields of expertise. He is sought after for his expertise in financial and corporate matters due to his ability to mitigate legal scenarios while keeping his clients’ business growth a focal point, ”the portal falsely claimed, Fox News was quoted as saying.

According to the Daily News, Lambert’s attorney Gary Peters claimed in court that It had been inspired by the fictional television program “Suits”, about the judicial world.



In August 2019 Lambert pleaded guilty in federal court in New York of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. It is unclear when he founded the pro-Trump group.

“Lambert’s victims included at least six individuals and corporations who paid him money for alleged services and legal advice. The victims hired Lambert to provide legal advice and services on a wide range of issues, including problems with their credit reports, writing a will, and intellectual property law, and a dispute with a former employee, ”the DOJ wrote in a press release in 2019.

One of the victims withdrew money from his 401 (k) account to pay Lambert, the DOJ reported. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Lambert will be jailed for 13 months and It must be delivered to a facility in the Pensacola, Florida or Montgomery, Alabama area on June 25. After serving that sentence, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Pope and Dunn Law / Capture

