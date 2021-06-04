To Jail !, Drake Bell incarcerated for crimes with minors | INSTAGRAM

Right now Twitter is inundated with memes and news about American actor and singer Drake Bell who was arrested in Ohio on charges of crimes against minors according to media reports.

TMZ media and Fox News were in charge of sharing that the star of the program “Drake and Josh” is facing a very difficult situation for spreading material that harms minors.

According to the Cleveland police, she was in charge of arrest to Drake Bell and in fact there is already an official photograph of the moment he was arrested looking quite smiling in an Ohio jail.

You may also be interested in: Drake Bell denies accusations of abuse of his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt

It is somewhat strange to see them so happy, it seems that he has a lot of confidence in himself and could be a reflection of presumed innocence, however, the 34-year-old actor is facing charges for disseminating material that could also harm minors that it could endanger them ah.

It is assumed that Drake Bell was engaging in inappropriate conversation with the victim and that they even broached sexual topics.

The photograph was taken inside the Cuyahoga County Jail and was taken yesterday, June 3, at approximately three in the afternoon. However, the material was shared today and became a national trend on the social network Twitter.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Court documents indicate that Drake appeared in Cuyahoga County court yesterday, pleaded not guilty and was released on a personal bond of $ 2,500, and agreed that he no longer has contact with the person involved in the case.

The data indicate that what happened was beyond 2017 to be more specific on December 1, in addition to the fact that we also know that he made public his participation in the concert at the exact time of date and place of the alleged situation.

So far Drake Bell has not spoken about it and remains silent.