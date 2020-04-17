SÃO PAULO – The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), decreed an optional point next Monday, 20, to help social isolation against the new coronavirus. On Tuesday, the 21st, it is a national holiday in Tiradentes.

Even with the quarantine in the State, which has already closed many establishments, the announcement of the optional point is necessary to reinforce the need for people to stay at home. Only essential services such as health, safety, logistics and transport are allowed to operate normally.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) at a conference at the Palácio dos Bandeirantes

Photo: SP State Government / Press Release / Estadão

The mayor of the city, Bruno Covas (PSDB), also announced on Thursday, 16, at the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the state government, that next Monday, the eve of the Tiradentes holiday, it will be optional throughout the Sao Paulo City.

The measure goes against the announcement made by Governor João Doria, who will also adopt the measure throughout the State of São Paulo.

“With an extended holiday, we expanded the possibility of more people staying at home. This is very important because the virus is spreading. In all neighborhoods and regions we already have people infected and killed by the coronavirus. Our hospitals are already getting crowded, despite of all the efforts that the City Hall has been making to create new vacancies and ICU beds. If people do not collaborate we will not be able to cope “, said the mayor.

The decree allows the continuation of services considered essential in the areas of health, safety, supply and logistics. The measure, both in the state and in the capital, aims to encourage the population to stay at home due to the covid-19 crisis (disease caused by the new coronavirus).

