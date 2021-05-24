To heat the house quickly and economically, the best energy-efficient heaters

Purchase criteria to choose the best heater

You are determined to get your energy efficient heater, but to choose the best model you must take into account a series of factors:

Thermostat. The problem when choosing a particularly cheap heater is that we will not have as much control over its energy consumption. If you really want to save a few euros on your electricity bill, we recommend that you look for a higher quality model. You will pay more at first, but you will amortize the investment over the months.

Modes. Another criterion that affects the energy consumption of the appliance is its variety of operating modes. The more options we have in that sense, the more efficient the heater will be.

Timer It is also important that our heater has timer and other programming options. In this way, the device will work exactly what we need. No waste.

Installation. Depending on the use you are going to give it, you will choose one heater model or another. If your idea is not to keep it fixed and move it from one room to another, the better your design is more or less light.

Security systems. Although they are energy efficient, these heaters get quite hot. That is why it is important to have security systems to save us trouble. Especially when there are little ones running around nearby.

Low consumption heater types

Although we can find countless models in online catalogs, the truth is that there are only a few types energy efficient heaters:

Halogens As they provide immediate heat, these models are the best for heating rooms quickly. Some of them have fans.

Ceramics. They take longer to heat up, but they are ideal for moving from one room to another, as they are easily transportable.

Oil. These models take even longer to warm up, but its residual heat is much more powerful. Thus, oil heaters are best for heating a room for longer.

What is an electric heater?

The energy efficient heaters They are electrical appliances designed to heat the home. Their designs are completely varied, so they can be light and compact or large. There are many different types: halogens, from ceramics, with oil… All designed to meet different needs.

Advantages of buying a low consumption heater

The functions of a energy efficient heater they do not escape anyone, but it does not hurt to know the main Benefits that entails the purchase of one of these devices:

Rapid. Many models take very little time to heat up, so they are a great option to heat specific rooms.

Durable And the ones that aren’t so fast, at least they are durable. As with oil-powered models, residual heat will last in the room for hours.

Insurance The vast majority of models are cold to the touch, as they have a infrared technology that prevents overheating.

Silent. Since many of these heaters are fanless, they will barely make noise while working.

Laptops. It is true that there are models that are designed to be installed in a fixed place, but many other heaters have lightweight and compact designs that allow us to move them around the house comfortably.