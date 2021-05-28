To go to the countryside or the mountains, the best refrigerators for the car of 2021

Tips for choosing the best electric car fridge

If you really need one car fridge, you will need to know a series of basic features that will help you choose the best on the market:

Ability. Depending on the car model and the space you have, you will need a larger or smaller refrigerator. That’s why it’s important make sure the capacity which has the model you buy.

Endurance. If you choose a refrigerator made with quality materials, you will ensure that your new purchase will accompany you for many years.

Drums. Many models have portable batteries that we can comfortably recharge. In this way, we will not risk that the food arrives in bad condition.

Functions. Beyond the work of cooling food, these car coolers have other functions such as, for example, connections USB. They are very useful, because we can charge our mobile phone with them.

Compatibility. What not all refrigerators are compatible with all cars, you must make sure that yours can be installed in your car without further complication.

How much money should I spend on a car fridge?

As when we buy any other product, it is good to know how worth investing in an electric car fridge:

Inexpensive electric car fridge. If you are looking for inexpensive options, know that the market offers them. You can find models below 50 or 70 euros. Although you should know that it will not pass an intermediate quality.

Quality car fridge. It may pay you to scratch your pocket a little more and quickly pay off your investment. exist High-quality car coolers from 70 euros, so it will not be too prohibitive a purchase.

How to use an electric car fridge?

Although the operation of a fridge It does not escape anyone, we will be calmer if we tell you, step by step, how to make good use of yours:

Place the fridge. First of all, you must put the refrigerator in its place. You can place them behind the handbrake, under the rear seats or even in the trunk itself.

Plug it in. The energy sources can be diverse. From the car’s own battery to an AC connection, through the car’s cigarette lighter.

Turn it on. When you have it connected, you must turn on the refrigerator.

Check that it is cooling. Make sure that, indeed, the refrigerator works and is cooling.

Place the food. If everything is correct, you only need to put the food and drink that you consider to enjoy your fridge for the car.