The covid-19 crisis has imposed several challenges on governments at all levels of the Federation. At the same time that it is necessary to implement measures to contain the disease, it is necessary to deal with increased spending in an environment of falling revenues. Investments, which had already been moving sideways, should fall even more this year.

In this scenario, the federal government should pay special attention to investments in infrastructure, and to private investments in particular. Only in this way will we have important productivity gains for the country, at the same time that we have emerged from the serious crisis that has plagued the world. Public resources, on the other hand, should be channeled basically to actions in the area of ​​health and preservation of income and employment.

An important advance occurred recently, with the publication, by the Advocacy-General of the Union (AGU), of an opinion concluding that the concessionaires will be entitled to economic and financial rebalancing of the contracts due to the covid-19. The correct interpretation of my point of view is that the sharp drop in demand that has been observed in the services granted – over 30% on highways and around 90% at airports – must be attributed to force majeure and which, therefore, are beyond the concessionaire’s responsibility.

It is unfortunate that AGU does not interpret the impacts of the 2015/2016 crisis in the same way, which, until then, had caused the biggest drop in GDP in our history. There, as here, the sharp drop in demand was unpredictable, it was out of the control of the concessionaires and greatly reduced their revenues. The rebalancing would be not only fair, but would also allow companies to recover their cash and, thus, make new investments feasible.

It is also unfortunate that the federal government has been ignoring the possibility that the current concessions will invest in new works, not provided for in the original contracts. These are important works, such as duplication of lanes, construction of marginal roads or alterations to routes not provided for in the original contracts, but which are becoming increasingly necessary to accommodate the greater flow of vehicles (the recent fall is temporary, and the flow is expected to recover, even if not fully, after the pandemic). The need for these works had already been identified in 2015, with investments of R $ 15 billion in 9 projects, but there is strong resistance, at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and the Executive, to carry out contractual amendments. The concessionaires would be responsible for the investments and the rebalancing could be done via an extension of the concession period, so as not to burden users or the government. The Minister of Infrastructure argues that it is better to wait to win the contracts, because

it would be possible to get lower rates. There are two problems with this reasoning. The first is time. Even in the case of Dutra, Rio-Juiz de Fora and Rio-Teresópolis, whose contracts are about to expire, the new works would not begin before 2024 or 2025. This is if the government is able to sign the new contract early in the next year, which probably will not happen due to the countless stages that still need to be fulfilled to carry out the bidding.

Second, the minister seems to be overly confident in the results of future auctions, more specifically in the participation of international players. It ignores the fact that external capital already controls or holds a relevant stake in all current concessionaires; whereas the current pandemic is depressing profits in general, which reduces the investment capacity of potential competitors; and that the country risk increased considerably this year, not only due to the covid-19, but also due to the government’s erratic actions. I would be very happy if new foreign capital came, but I would not bet my chips on it.

In the current situation, having new participants in the concessions means having the egg before the chicken. Meanwhile, the country is left without the investments it so badly needs and the way out of the crisis becomes more unlikely.

