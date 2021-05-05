To get a ripe avocado faster, buy bananas

Any lover of avocado toast you will know how difficult it is to find your perfect ripening point. One day they are so hard that it is almost impossible to cut them and, shortly after, when we cut them in half we find them completely black. The ideal is that right moment, in which its contents, of a perfect green color, can be spread like butter. But the reality is that we rarely find him.

It is best to buy them when they are still green. Some recipes with avocado, like salads, they do not require it to be so soft and thus we give room for them to continue maturing. But what if we are in a hurry or want to have some control over that ripening?

The key is in the bananas. Yes, it may seem that it has nothing to do with it, but they are our best allies if we want to enjoy perfect avocado toasts. Let’s see why.

The perfect trick to control avocado ripening

Avocado is a climacteric fruit. This means that, once picked from the tree, it continues to mature. Therefore, we can buy it green and wait for it to reach the perfect maturity in the home fruit bowl. Other climacteric fruits are, for example, apples, kiwis or bananas. Among the non-climacteric we find grapes or red fruits.

Avocados are climacteric fruits, because once harvested they continue to ripen

The ripening of fruits, both on the plant and once collected in the case of climacteric fruits, is mediated by a hormone, called ethylene. Bananas give off a large amount of it, hence they are one of the fruits that ripen the fastest once picked. This ethylene acts on itself, but also on the rest of fruits that surround them. It is something that can become an advantage, but also a big problem. It all depends on the game we take out of it.

For example, if we store bananas with non-climacteric fruits, such as strawberries, they will spoil sooner. Remember that these do not continue to mature, but remain in the state in which they are collected and from there directly they go to rot.

On the other hand, if we place the bananas next to other climacteric fruits, we will help accelerate their ripening. Therefore, we can put them in a fruit bowl next to that avocado that we want to be ready soon to spread on toast or to make guacamole.

We can even speed up the process even more by saving them together in a paper bag. It all depends on the rush we have to enjoy those delicious recipes with avocado. Of course, we will still have a window of a few days with that exact ripening point, but at least we will have a little more control over it.

