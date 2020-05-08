BRASÍLIA – To guarantee the promise to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, President Jair Bolsonaro will have to veto the entire list of categories that were left out of the wage freeze in the project to aid states and municipalities.

This is because all the flexibilities, which left several categories out of the salary adjustment, are in a single paragraph of Article 8 of the bill. Either he vetoes the whole paragraph or he vetoes nothing, explained one member of the economic team.

As the state, the project was approved in the Senate with the endorsement of the president himself to benefit civil servants, especially in the area of ​​security, overriding the guidance of Minister Guedes to guarantee this compensation for the aid of R $ 125 billion to states and municipalities.

The minister was irritated by the guidance of the government leader in the Chamber, Major Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), in the direction of the vote and complained to the president. The president talked to Guedes about the possibility of a veto before the interview in which he announced his intention to follow the guidance of the economic team to maintain the freeze until 2021. The full freeze guarantees savings of R $ 130 billion for the Union, States and municipalities. As approved by Congress, the text gives relief of only R $ 43 billion.

At the Planalto Palace, the perception was that Guedes surprised the president at the time of the interview after going to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), with the participation of businessmen. In the interview, Guedes defended the veto.

The journalists then asked the president what he would do. Bolsonaro ended up following the position of Guedes, who was at his side. Bolsonaro blamed Congress for leaving several categories out of the freeze.

The economic area’s strategy will be to seek popular support to ensure that Congress does not overturn the presidential veto. The discourse will be that this is a lesser sacrifice compared to workers in the private sector who are losing their jobs and having cut wages with the crisis. According to official data, 5.5 million workers with a formal contract have already had their salary reduced or their contract suspended. Another 50 million informal and unemployed people have already requested emergency aid of R $ 600.

Health workers (such as doctors and nurses), military police officers, firefighters, municipal guards, federal police officers, federal highway police officers, urban cleaning workers, social workers, socio-educational agents, technicians and criminal experts, teachers of the federal, state and municipal public network, in addition to members of the Armed Forces.

As the state, as approved in Congress, the text releases the readjustment for 7 out of 10 public servants in states and municipalities. Among federal civil servants, armored careers represent 60% of the total payroll.

