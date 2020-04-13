The sports world will try to return to normal once the coronavirus crisis is over. Nevertheless, It will cost to see normal activity again in stadiums and sports halls, where public attendance will not be allowed at first. When Sanidad lifts the veto, it will be normal to see fans protecting themselves with masks, and their use may even be mandatory in a temporary way. The Madrid company Upcycool is already working on the manufacture of this new equipment for fans, customizing polypropylene masks with the different shields.

This company, a pioneer in the manufacture of personalized hygienic masks, was born a few months ago with the aim to recycle leftover club equipment to transform them into backpacks and wallets. He Getafe He was the first to join the cause, signing an agreement to obtain new materials from his own stock, while other teams such as Alavés, Villarreal, Leganés or Athletic sent material for the first samples before the pandemic arrived.

It was after COVID-19 that the original idea of customize the masks for the Santander League teams, According to OKDIARIO Diego Murugarren, founder of Upcycool. So they put aside their usual production and, “thanks to the work of a great team”, they began to make polyester masks that they have donated to hospitals and, later, to different entities, trying to stop its spread of the virus.

Teams like Getafe, Leganés or Eibar see favorably This way of reinventing themselves and they are close to reaching an agreement for their distribution. But the idea has also been very well received by most First Division clubs, with whom they maintain contacts.

Unlike the rest of the products Upycool transforms, the masks will not be made from recycled clubs, since following the sanitary recommendations they will be polypropylene and not reusable. What also changes is the coat of arms, which unlike backpacks, in which they use the shirt’s own emblem, will be screen-printed on the face masks and work is being done to ensure that they can be of various colors to match those of the clubs. .

Masks for other sports

From Upycool understand that attendance at football stadiums will not be the only one that will need masks for their fans. Thus, the company has among its objectives to take them to other sports, such as basketball or handball, among others. “It would be a detail with the fans on the part of the clubs”Murugarren points out.

Before the pandemic paralyzed the world, teams like Baskonia or his own COE they had joined his interest in the products that the Upcycool workshop transforms. Once the activity is resumed, From the company they trust that the people of Vitoria can be the first in the Endesa League to join the cause.