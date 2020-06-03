To find true happiness you have to know how to look inside | Pexels

To find true happiness, you have to know how to look inward, know how to look at yourself in detail and recognize in yourself what you are, not what you are to others but what you know you have. what makes you big or small depending on your mood.

Time passes, life passes, and you see yourself in the reflection of people’s eyes, you accept yourself through the compliments that someone else’s lips pronounce, you recognize yourself in images, you do not know yourself in wanting to be something that you will never has inhabited and you feel bad about it.

You go around the world in search of love, smiles, hugs, affection that makes you feel that you are here for something, that you have a purpose that fills your memory with memories that may appear on a postcard.

You forget to look inside, to contact your emotions, to make yourself happy, to learn to discover what you really like, not what they tell you is happiness and that they become photographs in an Instagram gallery.

True happiness is hidden in yourself, in everything you have to give, in everything you know and do not say so as not to look bad. It is in accepting that you are neither omnipresent nor super powerful, that you are real, that you feel, that you desire, that you are looking for a way to find life the sweet side that was promised to you in stories.

It is in knowing how to say no, in knowing how to decide what is best for you, for your life, even when that implies leaving things and people behind, it is in exploring the depths of your being and rediscovering yourself, rejoicing in the joy of knowing that as there is nobody and there is nothing wrong with it.

The real happiness is in knowing that you are not perfect, but that you know where you are going and do not ask anyone’s permission to find your way.

Visit our Soy Carmín YouTube channel

.