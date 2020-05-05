After the success obtained with ‘Joker’, Warner Bros has found in the villain cinema the formula to compete directly against the MCU, universe that in recent years has far surpassed it, however, that would be about to change, so Aaron Paul would be Batman in the Jokerverse.

Although it could be said that there are already many movies about the night knight, the truth is that the public does not tire of the adventures of this hero, so in addition to ‘The Batman’, the studio is already planning to introduce a new Batman outside of the DCEU.

Although a possible sequel to ‘Joker’ is still pending, Todd Phillips has revealed that he would love to see Batman in this universe. He has created around the clown prince of crime, so it is likely that in the future, the villain played by Joaquin Phoenix will face a new version of the bat man.

Rumor had previously started circulating that Ryan Gosling, James Marsden, and Bradley Cooper were prime candidates to become the new Batman, but now, according to portal sources, We Got This Covered, a new contender has come out as The studio has included Aaron Paul on its roster to play Gotham’s next defender.

It is still too early to know if Paul will get the role, However, it is good news that Warner Bros is considering expanding the Jokerverse, as this means that we will be seeing Phoenix again in one of his best roles and since the film is likely to have a restricted rating again, we could watch one of the most violent fights between Batman and Joker.

This is how, Aaron Paul would be Batman in the Jokerverse, Something that would be good for the actor, since after having played Jesse Pinkman in the acclaimed series ‘Breaking Bad’, his career has been increasing and has led him to be considered to become the next gentleman of the night.