To enjoy, Maribel Guardia in a dress with a flirty cut

If in the middle of this 2021 you still had not entered the account of Instagram by Maribel Guardia you are missing out on high quality content, that’s right, the beautiful driver Costa Rican now he is dedicating himself to creating attractive content for his social networks.

But not just any kind of photos but some that, in addition to working to enliven the gazes of its loyal followers, also performs the function of a promotion for the clothing sets sent to her by that store that chose her as its official ambassador.

This is the beautiful singer from Costa Rica it is no longer fixed in the morning TODAY from Televisa, but now it is taken Photo shoots from the comfort of your home, always looking for the best corners and the best angles to capture yourself in beautiful outfits with which you seek to create a trend.

And it is that thanks to the world situation Maribel decided that it would be a good idea to find a different way to generate income and what better way than to stay at home doing one of the things she likes most to model in front of the camera and create entertainment.

Today we will tackle a photo quite coquette in which she appears sitting on one of the fences that she has in the garden of her home, sitting and wearing this beautiful dress with a very interesting and flirty cut that combines perfectly with her usual accessories and her white slippers.

Her fans were able to appreciate her beauty once more and managed to bring to the publication more than 36,000 likes in a single day a number that could even continue to grow in case more people get to see her.

In addition, with this publication, he was also letting us know that today he will be performing in “El Río Bravo” Texas with one of his musical presentations that he may already be doing thanks to the fact that public events are already taking place in that country.

If you already knew her and had already seen her profile in the same way, we invite you to continue to watch Show News, because here we will bring you all the new information, news, curiosities and everything related to the beautiful Maribel Guardia who does not stop surprising the world of entertainment with her incredible figure at 62 years old, a number that although growing is not a reason for the famous to be discouraged, it continues to shine as always.