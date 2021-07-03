To end machismo, Sabina Berman

MEXICO CITY. A man of the left who wants equality for everyone, except for half the population. This is the premise from which the playwright Sabina Berman (1956) starts in Between Pancho Villa and a naked woman, which explores the affective relationships between men and women and makes a hilarious portrait of the old machismo in the context of female empowerment.

The Mexican writer inspires her pampered work, she affirms in an interview, in “that macho that every woman has in her biography, who destroyed your heart; that charming man who, secretly, is a misogynist; good lover, handsome, intelligent, with good causes, nothing more than hates you, a small detail ”.

Published in 1993 by the Sogem publishing house, staged for the first time in 1994 –three years on the billboard with full theaters– and brought to the big screen by Berman and Isabelle Tardán two years later, the Fondo de Cultura Económica reissued this comedy in a updated version, in its Popular collection.

I’m not going to say she was a fortune teller, but she was a good observer. The left that is ruling us now says ‘we are all the same except half the population’. We even have a president who says’ what is the problem, we are human, is there a little difference being a woman? And we wonder if that believes or is kidding us.

So I rewrote it and changed 10 percent of the text. I modified the technology; in the original work, the main character, Gina, wrote on an electric typewriter and played a bolero cassette. Now he has a computer, sends WhatsApp, asks for Uber and talks to Siri, his digital conscience; it mentions the 4T and the National Guard ”.

He emphasizes that Between Pancho Villa and a naked woman is one of his first works. “I thought it would be valid for a short time, because I thought that in ten years we would solve machismo. And no, now it is even more current.

By 1994, feminists were an enthusiastic rendezvous of insubordinate women. Now, it is the largest social movement with the strongest narrative in the country and, if you hurry me, in the world. We have not solved machismo, but we are more aware ”.

The scriptwriter also confesses that she introduced Villa as a character in this work, because her figure has been important since her childhood. “My dad was a Pole who emigrated to Mexico, he was very macho and fell in love with Villa. While I was growing up, he was reading Martín Luis Guzmán’s books to become Mexican. Every night he told me an episode in the life of the revolutionary. Imagine that, at the age of five, you heard how Villa fought and raped women. I even asked my dad what rape was and he explained to me. So, I used Villa’s image as a representation of the male ”.

Berman says that one of the things that moves her to write is to change real life. “With this piece I wanted the women who read it to change their behavior. It is the protagonist who changes, not her lover. It’s like saying ‘cross, cross, to the males’, out of our lives ”.

He details that the play ends with Adrián not having an erection for the first time in his life. “That is a good start for reflection on equality. As long as this obsession to penetrate women exists, it is very difficult for a man who only thinks about that to see them as a complete person ”.

When asked what to do after the pandemic, whose confinement increased family violence, she says: “the change is coming from women; we must disobey the law of pleasure, learn to make another type of woman, one who is for love, but not at the cost of self-sacrifice. And this make it laws and public policies ”.

This new version was premiered by Gabriela de la Garza at the Rafael Solana Theater in 2020, but two weeks later the forums closed due to the pandemic. “But we are going to retake it.”

