It has only been a few days since the launch of the new streaming platform and it has already been announced the list of DC movies that will come out of HBO Max in the month of July, so fans of this universe will only be able to enjoy them for a little less than 30 days before they leave the catalog.

It is known that this recent digital service is part of Warner Bros, so the vast majority of the content on the portal comes from this company, including DC productions, like feature films, series and animations, which makes it an attractive choice for superhero fans.

Unfortunately, HBO Max wants to renew its catalog, according to information from Comicbook, 11 movies will be released that both belong to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and those that are simply film adaptations of this brand and that were released before the creation of the franchise:

‘Justice League’, ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ‘,’ Wonder Woman ‘,’ Suicide Squad ‘,’ Batman ‘,’ Batman Returns’, ‘Batman Forever’, ‘Batman & Robin’, ‘Catwoman’, ‘Jonah Hex”The Losers’.

The source indicates that it is not known what other titles will arrive in its place, what was confirmed was that the feature films that will remain are ‘Aquaman’, ‘Shazam!’, ‘Joker’, ‘Green Lantern’ and ‘Supergirl’, Likewise, a spokesperson for the portal explained to the same media that another batch will be available in August, but did not specify if they will be some of the feature films that are leaving now.

It should be clarified that This does not mean that ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is affected in its development or premiere that is planned for 2021. on that platform, but possibly every month there will be a rotation of DC movies, perhaps so that they offer new content every 30 days.

The plan of the DC movies that will come out of HBO Max could also be so as not to affect the DC Universe portal, which offers only content from that brand, since it also does not have a public reach as large as HBO’s digital platform. .