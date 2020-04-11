Easter is one of the most important dates for believers, where they remember and honor the resurrection of the Son of God.

April 11, 2020

Despite social isolation, many people honor this special week today more than ever, prepare this delicious nutritious and inexpensive dish and surprise your family at lunch or dinner.

Commemorate Easter with this spectacular recipe

What you will need:

1 can of your favorite tuna

½ white onion

½ cup cooked peas

½ cup cooked corn kernels

½ cup cooked carrots

1 boiled egg

1 medium tomato

6 medium ripe but very firm avocados

Juice of 1 lemon

1 lettuce well washed

Pink sauce to taste

½ cup of parsley or coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation method:

Slice the onion, tomato, egg, carrots, and parsley or coriander finely and finely.

In a bowl mix the tuna, the pea onion, corn, carrot, egg, parsley or coriander and the tomato and add the pink sauce and salt and lie to taste.

If the avocados are very large, you can cut them in half, but if they are medium-small, then leave them whole, remove the seed and peel them, spread the lemon juice so they do not darken and have that delicious citrus touch.

Spread the lettuce inside the avocado, then you will fill the avocados with the filling that you previously prepared. If you had leftover pink sauce and parsley or coriander you can add a touch more on top to decorate.

Commemorate Easter with this spectacular recipe

Bon Appetite!