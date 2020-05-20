BRASÍLIA – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes informed about 30 businessmen in the service sector which intends to propose the creation of a special regime against mass unemployment in the new phase of measures to recover the economy in the post-pandemic of the covid-19.

In a closed meeting with the sector, Guedes indicated that he wants more simplified employment contracts with less social interference. The idea is to have a more robust “yellow green wallet”, with less charges for companies, and that also allows the inclusion of workers who are currently out of the formal market and who received emergency aid of R $ 600.

Guedes said he is already thinking about a second wave of measures against the coronavirus.

THE Provisional Measure (MP) 905, who created the Green Yellow Program focused in facilitate the hiring of 18 to 29 year olds, lost its validity before being approved by the National Congress. Now, the economic team is preparing a new model, which, according to the report, probably will have a different format and will not necessarily be focused on age groups. The technicians have analyzed different possibilities and asked other areas of the government to send subsidies for the formulation of the policy.

According to reports by participants in the videoconference, the minister also hinted at the possibility of extending the emergency benefit paid to workers who had reduced working hours and wages or contract suspension for a further period. Today, the benefit is paid for up to 90 days.

The measure’s rapporteur in Congress, deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), had already signaled to the Estadão / Broadcast which intended to allow the extension of emergency measures to maintain employment through an Executive act. The extension could be applied in a sectoral way.

At the meeting, Guedes considered the job maintenance program successful in ensuring the preservation of more 7.5 million jobs.

According to him, Brazil recorded the loss of one million jobs, much less than the United States, which has accumulated claims for unemployment insurance.

The minister said that he is already thinking about the second wave of measures. They have not yet been announced, according to him, due to the “conflict” around health issues that involve fighting the new coronavirus pandemic.

At the meeting, the service sector expressed concern about credit and asked for more time for deferring taxes. Guedes considered that this type of announcement is not anticipated, but admitted the possibility of an eventual installment payment of taxes that were no longer collected during the pandemic. The government deferred charges for a number of taxes, including social security contributions and FGTS on salaries.

Entrepreneurs also strongly reinforced the need to move forward with labor legislation. The President of the Parliamentary Services Front, Mr Laércio Oliveira (PP-SE), defended the re-presentation of the MP that created the Green Yellow Program, not because of the measures to encourage hiring itself, but for other issues contained in the text, such as PLR, work on Sundays and correction of labor debts. The sector also asked for the release of appeals deposits made by companies in labor lawsuits, now in plaster – the MP allowed the release through presentation of guarantees.

For Guedes, the MP that was sent at the end of last year was very fragile and there is a need for “less union and more simplified labor legislation”, even in an emergency situation, without paying taxes on the payroll. According to reports, the minister did not give details, but the idea would be to relieve companies with simplified contracts.

Guedes said that he has a series of plans for the exit from the crisis, mainly with the release of the charges on the payroll. He predicted that, with the modernization of the legislation, it will be possible to generate 10 million to 15 million jobs in the coming years “as long as there is a system favorable to employment and not hostile”.

“We have 40 million formal employees and 40 million employees and underemployed because for each job it generates for one more in charges and obligations “, he said, who spoke about work fronts to get out of the crisis.

The minister once again promised to send the PIS and Cofins simplification proposal. The sector asked for differentiated rates and defended the tax exemption with the creation of a new contribution on transactions. Guedes also joked with businessmen not to call it “CPMF”.

“We talked about pay cuts, employment and reforms,” ​​said the president of the Front. The deputy said that he asked Guedes to extend the tax exemption for 17 sectors that was carried out under the Dilma Rousseff government for another two years and ends in December this year.

Guedes also said that the government is thinking of a solution so that the continuity of programs formulated for the new coronavirus crisis does not impact public coffers.. He did not anticipate details of this solution.

As the Estadão / Broadcast, the government wants to link an eventual extension or permanence of the programs, such as emergency R $ 600 to informal, to the revision of expenses considered inefficient, such as salary allowance, closed insurance and the popular pharmacy program.

