To be what it was



On Saturday there were more than 5,000, yesterday almost 7,000 and it is expected that, as quickly as possible, they will be, again, those close to 30,000 on average that until February 2020 they had become accustomed to turning that Anoeta into a boiler that, finally, in recent days has been able to recover the forgotten feeling of welcoming its reason for being, the people, into its bosom. For this to go back to what it was, we will still have to overcome the toughest rival that has crossed our path, the virus. But faith is not lost and the club works with the hope that the percentages of capacity in the stadiums will grow at the same speed at which it is carried out among the youngest that vaccination more essential than ever. People respond admirably to a Real who can boast proudly by the world of her hobby, faithful to the point of growing the family by almost 300 members in this year and a half of health crisis. It is said quickly that today the club has a new subscriber record (35,291), but it is not something easy in a brutal scenario of crisis and cuts. And that controversial measures are taken from the noble floor of Anoeta, not always popular, such as that of charge to see the Sanse next season and that this compensates for 25% of the unused subscription so far in 2021. The argument of the Real, which has stopped earning almost 30 million in the last 18 months and has faced huge investments, is solid but not It is going to penetrate the ordinary subscriber who understands that instead of returning the money they are going to charge him to see Sanse.

