To be or not to be First

06/19/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

Carles rosell

It is to be or not to be. Touch the sky or drown on the shore. Promotion to First will be decided tonight at the Montilivi stadium. Not a year after the painful setback with Elche as executioner, Girona has a new opportunity to earn a place in the elite, among the greatest. The result of an impressive run of results, the team that trains Francisco Rodriguez It is 90 minutes, or 120 if there is finally an extension, to go up. Always with permission from Vallecano Ray, the other candidate. The balance, right now, is in favor of the Catalans, who face this end of the season with the favorable score of the first leg. A valuable 1-2 that forces those of Andoni Iraola to score at least two goals to confirm the comeback. All or nothing in the stadium, which will once again have spectators in the stands. It will not fill, because the pandemic does not allow it yet. But 1,500 chosen will be for supporting his team. The one who has never successfully closed a play-off and who hopes that, once and for all, the outcome will be as desired.

The accounts are clear. If he wins, Girona will be First. If they tie, more of the same will happen. It is that it will even go up if it loses 0-1. A 1-2 will send the game into extra time. Half an hour more of suffering, which would end well if the result does not change. A stumble with more goals, even by only one goal difference, would leave the team of Francisco with a span of noses and Lightning would be the winner. The wind blows in favor of those at home, but the final is open.

The technician knows this and does not want anyone to relax. The message that he has repeated in recent days is that “we have not done anything yet.” He wants to have everyone activated and therefore will have his entire staff. A scenario impossible to imagine months ago, but that in the most important game of the season is a reality.

Few doubts in the eleven

The fans know the eleven by heart, although for today some question appears. First, it’s time to know how you are Yan couto. The Brazilian, untouchable in the right lane, hurt himself in Vallecas. A strong blow to the thigh forced his replacement. It has been improving over the days and it seems that it arrives in good condition, but Francisco has the last word. If Couto is okay, he will play. If not, it will be Jordi Calavera who will take his place.

The other question is to know who will be the companion of Mamadou Sylla in attack point. The ram is one of the proper names of this promotion. He has scored two goals, one with Almería and the other day in the Rayo field. He has also served two assists. It will be headline yes or yes. Under normal conditions, he would do it next to Yoel Bárcenas, quite irregular during the season but who in recent games has been uncovered. The problem is that it comes from Panama, accumulating international performances in a few days. And of two transoceanic trips. Everything will depend on your physical condition, if you are fresh and with legs to endure a very demanding final. Yes Francisco does not have them all, you may bet on Cristhian Stuani. A footballer “who knows how to read this type of game very well”, according to the coach himself. An entire institution in Montilivi and a real threat to Rayo, his favorite victim. With a different profile than Bárcenas, it will be necessary to see who he opts for Francisco. The rest of the starting team seems sung. Juan Carlos, one more day, it will be placed under sticks. The central trident will be the one formed by Bueno, Juanpe and the young man Arnau Martinez. Franquesa, scorer in Madrid seven days ago, will repeat on the left. The engine room will occupy it Cristoforo on the pivot, with Gumbau Y Monchu doing interiors.

Girona is backed by his streak in Montilivi. They have not lost at home since March 7, when they were overtaken by Almería. At home they have seven consecutive victories. Another argument for optimism is added. An almost insurmountable defense. From April 16 to today, he has only conceded three goals.

Rayo does not have it easy at all, who needs to score at least two goals to turn around a result, the first leg, which is quite adverse for him. Andoni Iraola He has his entire squad and thinks about whether to make any changes to the eleven. Qasmi, started last Sunday, could leave his position to Andres Martin in attack point.

Probable lineups:

GIRONA: Juan Carlos; Couto, Juanpe, Santi Bueno, Arnau Martínez, Franquesa; Cristoforo, Gumbau, Monchu; Bárcenas or Stuani and Sylla

RAYO VALLECANO: Luca Zidane; Advíncula, Catena, Saveljich, Fran García; Isi Palazón, Óscar Valentín, Santi Comesaña, Álvaro; Trejo and Andrés Martín.

REFEREE: Iglesias Villanueva (Galician)