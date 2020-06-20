In the coming days, the SEP will deliver by phone or by mail, where appropriate, the report cards and certificates for the 2019-2020 School Year

SEP new normal

Regeneration, June 19, 2020. The educational sector will not run risks, and it will be the last to join the New Normality, since the health care and well-being of those who prioritize, pointed out the Secretary of Public Education, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán.

Statements in the context of a meeting virtual, to review the results of the Learn at Home program.

He said that the National Educational System It was the first to act in the face of the effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, he noted, se took extraordinary measures based on the institutional responsibility of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), and the right to education of students.

Commitment

The Head of the SEP maintained that with the support of teachers, mothers and fathers, teachers, workers, educational authorities and “around 30 million students, it was possible that education did not stop”.

“… And, at the same time, the health care of the learning communities was guaranteed”, express.

Need for educational reform

The pandemic confirmed that the National Educational Agreement stopped the 2013 educational reform and the educational Huachicol, he assured.

This, to recoverr the dignity of the teaching function and underpin its role as agents of social transformation, he noted.

Moctezuma Barragán highlighted that 80 percent of the teachers kept in communication with their students and / or families.

Additionally, about 85 percent of the students continued theirs learning through the educational programs of Learn at Home.

Finally, announced that in the coming days the SEP will deliver the report cards and study certificates for the 2019-2020 school year, by phone or by email.