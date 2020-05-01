BRASILIA – After beneficiaries sleep at the doors of Caixa’s branches, the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, said on Friday, 1st, that the payment schedule for the second installment of the emergency benefit, in May, will be reformulated to avoid queues and agglomerations in coronavirus pandemic times.

The new calendar will still be discussed with the Minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, and presented to President Jair Bolsonaro before being released. In all, 96.9 million people registered to receive emergency aid of R $ 600. Of this contingent, about half – 50.1 million – had their registration approved and will receive the first installment.

According to Caixa’s president, 80% of beneficiaries went to the branch to withdraw and only 20% made transfers or digital payments. The executive said he is talking to city halls and asked for support to organize external areas of the agencies. Caixa offered to distribute masks to the population at its branches.

‘Mistura’ with Bolsa Família

This Friday, Guimarães said the idea is to avoid overlap between the payment of Bolsa Família and emergency aid to reduce demand. He said that this week, there was concurrent payment of the program and emergency aid, both via digital accounts and for cash withdrawals.

“There is no condition to mix payment from Bolsa Família with digital accounts. We will minimize queues in the second payment of emergency aid,” he said. “We are making the biggest payment in Brazil and perhaps the world right now. Fifty million Brazilians have received funds in the last 20 days.”

Kilometer rows

As a report from the Estadão this Friday, beneficiaries even slept at the door of agencies on the outskirts of São Paulo and queues were repeated throughout Brazil in recent days. With the beginning of the payment of the benefit, the doors of Caixa agencies became a pilgrimage site for an army of Brazilians who saw the little income that had disappeared with the pandemic.

“We know that there was a big crowd this week, we are acting to resolve it. There is no possibility of paying 50 million people in three weeks without a queue, I will not promise,” he concluded.

He stressed that the Bolsa Família calendar will not change and the benefit will continue to be paid in the last ten days of the month. Guimarães said that the demand in the agencies has been enormous and that most people go to the agency to ask for information, and not to withdraw the aid. “The next calendar will take into account everything that is happening now. We understand people’s need and despair for these resources,” he said.

