The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States have warned that the Delta variant of coronavirus may become the predominant variant in the country in the coming days, an observation that the doctor has also expressed. Anthony Fauci. To avoid more COVID variants, the US must vaccinate 70% of the population before winter according to experts.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and has been characterized by being more contagious and with a higher likelihood of severe disease. “We know that the Delta variant is even more transmissible than the UK variant, and I anticipate that it will be the predominant variant in the coming months, ”Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told CNN..

In fact, last week the CDC raised the classification of this mutation to “variant of concern”, given how quickly it is spreading in the country.

In this regard, the doctor Paul offit, an expert in vaccine research, told the same outlet that “Unless we vaccinate a significant percentage of the population before winter sets in, we will see more spread and the creation of more variants, which will only make this task more difficult. “

President Joe Biden set the goal of vaccinating at least 70% of American adults by July 4, but this goal is seen far off when the CDC reports that, 13 days to date, 53% of the population have received one dose of the vaccines and 45% have been fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC in at least 13 states more than half of its population has completed the vaccination scheme: Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

Getting vaccinated is the best option

Experts point out that the only way to avoid the appearance of new variants that can be potentially more dangerous and more contagious is that most of the population is vaccinated as soon as possible.

As long as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to spread from person to person, the probability that mutations will appear that retain the effects of existing vaccines so far is Mayr. According to drug companies and US health authorities, COVID-19 vaccines offer a good level of protection against variants as long as both doses of Pfizer or Moderna biologics are received.