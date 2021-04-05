To another ordeal Dulorme



By Jorge L. Pérez

Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron Ennis are two names that have been mentioned for months as rivals of the Puerto Rican welterweight Thomas Dulorme.

First, the Philadelphia Ennis (26-0 and 24 knockouts), recognized by most serious analysts as America’s top prospect, was to be Dulorme’s rival on December 19 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Combat that was canceled when Dulorme tested positive for covid-19. (Photo: Supplied)

(Read the full article at the link below 🙂

https://thegondol.com/2021/04/a-otra-dura-pricación-dulorme/