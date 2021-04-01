To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will have a series on Netflix

Fans of the love story between Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky will be happy, as Deadline recently announced (via ComingSoon.net) that the To All Boys franchise is already preparing a new spinoff series centered on Kitty, the younger sister of the protagonist of the three films. Anna Cathcart, who has played the character since 2018 in To All the Boys I Fell in Love with – 95% will return to take their role.

The news is surprising, because just in February the last film of the trilogy entitled To all the boys: Forever – 80%, a film that many thought would put an end to Netflix’s successful youth franchise. However, the digital giant had a big surprise in store for all the fans who have followed the story since 2018.

The new project does not have a name yet, but it is known that it will have half-hour chapters and will follow Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, in her search to find her true love, after she was in the most recent film of the franchise met her first boyfriend during her trip to South Korea.

Jenny Han, author of the teen novels that were adapted to make the popular Netflix movies, is the series creator, writer and executive producer. Siobhan Vivian and Han are co-writing the script for the pilot. Also, Deadline (via ComingSoon.net) announced that Netflix and Awesomeness, one of the studios behind the film series, have partnered for this new project.

For some time now, the digital giant has been working on building integrated film and television universes with feature films and series as part of the same franchise and this new program shows its interest in making it happen. Now, it will be interesting to see if the story of Kitty has the same success as that of Lara Jean and Peter, who conquered the youngest with their peculiar love story.

Kitty has been a fundamental character in the story, since it was she who, in the first film, sent Lara Jean’s letters to all her lovers and for whom she and Peter spoke again. In addition, although it is the first two tapes – in which she was still very young – she did not show interest in love, in the last installment you can already see a teenage Katherine with new interests, although her personality is still just as charming and only.

The film trilogy starred Lana Condor (Day of the Attack – 80%, X-Men: Apocalypse – 48%) and Noah Centineo (Black Adam, Charlie’s Angels – 31%), who conquered the adolescent public with their chemistry. The films were a great success for Netflix, as they were well received by both the public and critics, now it will be necessary to see how this new series is worked and if the talent and charisma of Cathcart are enough to move this story forward.

