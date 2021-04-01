To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Will Have a Netflix Series – Tomatazos

Fans of the love story between Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky will be happy, as Deadline recently announced (via ComingSoon.net) that the To All Boys franchise is already preparing a new spinoff series centered on Kitty, the younger sister of the protagonist of the three films. Anna Cathcart, who has played the character since 2018 in To All the Boys I Fell in Love with – 95% will return to take their role.

The news is surprising, because just in February the last film of the trilogy entitled To all the boys: Forever – 80%, a film that many thought would put an end to Netflix’s successful youth franchise. However, the digital giant had a big surprise in store for all the fans who have followed the story since 2018.

The new project does not have a name yet, but it is known that it will have half-hour chapters and will follow Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, in her search to find her true love, after she was in the most recent film of the franchise met her first boyfriend during her trip to South Korea.

Soon more information.