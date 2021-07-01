TNT prepares a series based on a film by Liam Neeson

Ten years after the premiere of Unknown, the popular film starring Liam Neeson will have a sequel. TNT will produce the series that will continue the story.

Many remember Liam Neeson for being Qui-Gon Jinn on Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and others for the famous saga of Relentless Search. However, the Irish actor stood out in a leading role 10 years ago and was in A stranger. This, being one of the artist’s most recent roles, will have a new history on television.

In that way? Yes, the film will be adapted into a series, but not from the beginning of the plot. On the contrary, said show will follow the story and work as a sequel, expanding the related universe and all the topics addressed. In this way he confirmed it Deadline.

According to the medium in question, Neeson is not expected to return in the lead. For its part, the project will show another subject who would have been the victim of an equal attack, being eliminated from existence, but still alive. In other words, he will be “immersed in an amazing adventure full of twists and turns,” according to reports.

However, a special appearance by the European celebrity has not yet been ruled out. Although, because production is still in a very early stage of preparation. What is known is that the managers, who already know the story very well, seek to give a fresh air to the argument. In fact, the British interpreter will be present as an executive producer.

In this way, the development team will be quite tied, starting with the director. The filmmaker responsible for the product will be Jaume Collet-Serra, who also led the base film. With him they will be Sean Finegan (Free Fall), as scriptwriter for the pilot, and Karl Gajdusek (Stranger things) Y Speed ​​weed (Arrow), as well as Erik olsen (TI have Dirt), Ethan erwin, Alex Mace Y Hal sadoff from Dark Castle Entertainment, as showrunners.

Finally, there is no set release date, but production will be borne by TNT. This chain will surely provide more information in the coming months.

