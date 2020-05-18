No, it’s not the Batmobile! It’s also not a new design for the Roborace, despite its minimalist size. This is a new prototype, hypercar style, which TMC has designed with an eye toward the Brazilian Endurance Championship for the time being. Despite its appearance, very far from what would be an LMH or an LMDh.

TMC corresponds to Tarso Marques Concept, a tuning design company of Tarso Anibal Santanna Marques, better known in the automotive world as Tarsus Marques. Does the name ring a bell? Yes, he was Fernando Alonso’s partner in European Minardi in 2001, the Asturian’s first year in Formula 1. For Marques it was a return to F1, as he had raced unsuccessfully in 1997 with Minardi as well; in that interval he competed in Indycar with Penske and Dale Coyne.

Now 44 years old, Tarsus, after F1, raced in some GT races and later in the Brazilian stockcars before riding TMC, dedicated to making spectacular projects of cars, motorcycles, bicycles and even interiors of boats and planes.

The TMC M1 is a vehicle that corresponds to the P1 rules of the Brazilian Resistance Championship. The cars in this category come close to the LMP3s for performance, but are cheaper and fast enough to outperform the GTs and Passenger Cars that are the bulk of the grills.

Its ambition is to surpass the Metalmoro JLM AJR, the dominating car of the category, which has a Honda K20 Turno engine, a 2.0-liter 550-horsepower four-cylinder for a weight of 820 kilos, an XTrac change of LMP3 and LM2 brakes. . A car that costs 203,000 euros.

Tarsus hasn’t said much about his car, but it appears to have a V6 Turbo engine and its aerodynamics seems very careful, more radical than its rival. It is only to be hoped that it is sufficiently reliable because Brazilian P1 cars suffer precisely from this problem.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.