TM Fútbol Club vs Tepatitlán FC: Lineups of the Champion of Champions of Liga de Expansión MX

After the Alteños from Tepatitlán will be crowned as champions of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, now they must be measured at the Jaiba Brava from TM Fútbol Club, for the MX Expansion League Champion of Champions trophy.

Tepatitlán FC were crowned in the Guardianes 2021 after reaching the Liguilla from the playoffs, where they eliminated the Dorados de Sinaloa, and later beat Cimarrones in the quarterfinals, Mineros de Zacatecas in the semifinals and Atlético Morelia in the Final.

For its part, Jaiba Brava was crowned in the Apertura 2020 also entering from the playoffs, where it eliminated Tapatío, to later beat Mineros de Zacatecas in the quarterfinals, Celaya in the semifinals and Atlante in the final.

The return match of the Champion of Champions will be played next Saturday, May 22 at the Gregorio “Tepa” Gómez Stadium, at 5:00 pm, to define the monarch of the MX Expansion League.

The lineups of the Champion of Champions of the Expansion League MX

TM Soccer Club: K. Avilés, C. Bernal, E. García, O. Manzanarez, C. Robles, J. Lozano, N. Gómez, A. López, M. Ruíz, D. Lajud, A. López.

Tepatitlan FC: A. Sánchez, Á. Tecpanécatl, S. Castañeda, L. Robles, S. Ceballos, F. Medina, L. Morales, P. Pérez, A. Juárez, J. Angulo, V. Mañón.