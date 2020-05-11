By Rodolfo León

At the end of last month, The Last of Us: Part II suffered a terrible leak that revealed greater moments of this anticipated delivery, including its end. As fast as they could, Sony and Naughty Dog They managed to find those responsible, ensuring that it was a group of hackers. If you were unfortunately the victim of these spoilers, you don’t have much to worry about, or at least it says so Troy Baker, actor who brings to life Joel in the franchise.

Baker held a recent question and answer session through Instagram, where the actor responded to a fan by asking about these spoilers:

“Man, it doesn’t matter. Look, if you think the game can be ruined by a few screenshots … Really? A studio with more than 30 years of development, with so many awards to his credit that they can’t even put them all in a trophy cabinet. ” “This is the largest and most ambitious game they have made to date. Do you really think that experience can be completely destroyed with a couple of screenshots? That six years of development can be destroyed by that? ”

Although TLOU 2 is a game with a strong focus on its narrative, Baker He believes that the full experience is enjoyed when playing it, and the fact that you have seen anything related to this title, does not mean that you will not be able to enjoy it as its creators want it.

The Last of Us: Part II will reach Playstation 4 exclusively on June 19, 2020.

Source: Troy Baker

