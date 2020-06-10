By Rodolfo León

06/10/2020

The Last of Us it’s a pretty grim game, and it looks like its sequel will take things even further. The new of Naughty dog, which is just over a week from launch, has had quite a few trailers, and they all show us how brutal and violent this world is. The last thing you want is to associate it with something as harmless and eye-catching as LEGO, but this time it worked quite well.

Yes, someone already recreated one of the trailers for The Last of Us Part II in an animation of LEGO. You can see it up here, and we recommend that you do so. Created by Pavel Prokhorov, the trailer of the story that shows us Joel in this second part it has been reconstructed in great detail using these figures, and the result is impressive.

The video has already captured the attention, and approval, of some of the game’s creators. Halley Gross, who co-wrote the title alongside Neil Druckmann, she was very excited:

Um someone remade our whole trailer out of legos and I’m ON THE FLOOR: The Last of Us Part II – Lego Story Trailer https://t.co/OjUA7YzgUa – Halley Gross (@Grosstastic) June 9, 2020

“Someone already recreated our entire trailer using legos and I’M NO WORDS.”

Druckmann He also shared the video on social media:

😳 So. Damn. Good. https://t.co/fm2sn23ajF – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 9, 2020

“Is. Very. Good.”

The Last of Us Part II will debut on June 19 for Playstation 4. Check out our previous impressions in the following article.

