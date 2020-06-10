People who regularly consume video games are already very familiar with the controls and mechanics of almost every game out there. However, remember that not everyone has the same ease when holding a remote control in our hands, or even something as simple as pressing a button. To comply with the widest possible audience, Naughty dog has turned to The Last of Us Part II in the most accessible action game of all time.

There is no doubt that TLOU 2 It will attract a large number of people who may not be used to video games, this due to its cinematic nature and possibly media coverage. To make this audience have the best possible gaming experience, the developers of this ambitious title have detailed everything you can adjust within the game. Things like the level of difficulty, which ranges from the well-known ‘Only game for the story’, to the most hardcore with the mode ‘Survival‘, But that is not all. In addition to the difficulty, we can also adjust certain elements of the game, for example, the damage we receive or how alert the enemies are.

Then there are the comfort options, such as the size of the subtitles, enable filters for colorblind people, and adjust the size of the interface. However, these are basic options, since we can also configure the game to automatically change weapons for us or completely re-program the buttons for our comfort.

For those with vision problems, Naughty dog It has implemented a range of audible alerts that will allow these types of players to experience the title without the need to see what is happening on the screen. Similarly, there is a text-to-speech setting that will alert you when you are near a collectible or something similar. Similarly, there is a high-contrast mode that highlights objects in the environment as well as enemies to make them easier to see.

There’s even an option to encourage action, so if you don’t have the necessary motor functions to react quickly to confrontations, you can enable that option so you can target and react more easily. Of course, all of these settings can be adjusted our way, and each of them can be activated at any difficulty level.

The Last of Us Part II will be available next June 19 on PlayStation 4. While you wait, check our previous impressions by clicking on the following link.

Via: Engadget