TJ Perkins breaks the silence and talks about how he was abused when he was 15 years old | Fight News

This movement the #SpeakingOut is growing rapidly in the fight field. Inappropriate behaviors are common, but victims now have a way to express their situations.

Session Moth Martina shared a Tweet asking if people were going to talk “slut shaming” that happens in the backstage.

The tragic TJ Perkins and her terrible experience

One of those people who responded to the tweet was TJP, and the story he tells was when he was 15 years old, and he was in the process of being a professional wrestler, he was taken advantage of by wrestlers 5 years older than him.

TJ faced the situation he was supposed to be proud of as a man. Expressing the following:

“I have always felt that double standards are wrong. On the other hand, I shared 2 stories last night with a loved one: At age 15, two older women in their 20s and 22s at the time took advantage of me and forced me into relationships. It was difficult to share, because men are supposed to be proud of these things. “ This makes it clear to us that both women and men can suffer sexual abuse, in the case of men many are ashamed to count them because they are afraid that they will be taken as a mockery. In any case, neither men, nor women, nor anyone has to suffer abuse or harassment. TJP FORCE. “

So far, only 100 public cases have been made, including those of WWE superstars and other small promoters. The number is expected to continue to rise and people will be able to talk about the situations.

When we gonna talk about boys in the back slut shaming ?! Boys will be boys but if a girl does it she is DIRT. Fuck off #SpeakingOut – Session Moth Martina🍻 マ ー テ ィ ナ セ ッ シ ョ ン (@mothfromdaflats) June 19, 2020

