TJ Dillashaw lists injuries he showed up to fight Cory Sandhagen at UFC Las Vegas 32

TJ Dillashaw did not arrive in the most optimal conditions to his fight back in the UFC. In fact, you could say that he almost showed up to compete on cottons and crutches.

The two-time champion of the Weights Gallos returned to the sport defeating the number two in the ranking by split decision, Cory Sandhagen, in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 32, one that will definitely be remembered as one of the best of this 2021.

Warning

In the second round of the fight, Dillashaw suffered a deep cut over his right eyebrow that made him uncomfortable for the remainder of the fight. However, the former representative of Team Alpa Male would have already been dragging other ailments before the contest in question.

“My May 8 camp went off without a hitch,” the 35-year-old veteran explained to the media from UFC APEX (via MMA Junkie). Except for the cut, I was able to spar. For the second camp I couldn’t stay healthy. The first injury was a puncture to the nerve in my foot, and until two days ago I had to train wearing shoes. Then I tore the MLC – medial collateral ligament in Spanish – in my right knee and injured my left shoulder. So it was a really tough camp. He didn’t want to talk about it because he didn’t want to make excuses. I just needed to get out there. It was (a time of para) fucking long. There was no way I was going to get out of this fight.

Although his position is assured within the top 5 of the ranking, in the post-fight interview with Daniel cormier, Dillashaw was open to fighting with Rob font if he does not receive a title opportunity against the winner of the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan who is in plans for UFC 266.

