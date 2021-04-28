TJ Dillashaw drops out of May 8 fight with Cory Sandhagen

Former 125-pound champion TJ Dillashaw will not be able to fight next Saturday, May 8.

TJ released the news on Tuesday through his social networks. Dillashaw revealed that due to a wound to his face, he is sidelined from the match against Cory Sandhagen. The confrontation between these two was going to be the star of the night of UFC Vegas 26. The duel was expected to serve to determine the next bantamweight contender.

The return of the former champion is delayed a little longer. The last time he stepped into the Octagon was in January 2019. He was knocked out in the first round by Henry Cejudo, in a flyby title fight. Following this loss, Dillashaw tested positive for doping. He had to face a two-year suspension, in addition to being stripped of his bantamweight title.

Dillashaw posted an image on his Instagram, where a deep cut is clearly visible at the top of his eye, accompanied by a message.

“I am sad to announce that I have to step down from my fight on May 8, due to a cut after receiving a head butt in training. We will reschedule the fight as soon as possible. “

With the confrontation between TJ and Sandhagen fallen, it is confirmed that the star of UFC Vegas 26 will be the clash between Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez, a fight from the straw division.